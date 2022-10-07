Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,218,134,000 after acquiring an additional 823,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,607,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,490,751,000 after acquiring an additional 417,838 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,751,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,723,000 after acquiring an additional 141,106 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,177,000 after acquiring an additional 819,399 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,142,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

Shares of IR stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.27.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

