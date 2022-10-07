Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,970,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,913 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,787,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.15. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.