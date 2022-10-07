Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.67 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Hologic by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Hologic by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Hologic by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its position in Hologic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,059,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.71.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.83. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $80.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.71 million. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

