Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 62,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 21,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,275,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 72,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of SYF stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.65 and a 200-day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.93.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.