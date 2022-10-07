Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $21.25 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 418,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $21,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $158.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.