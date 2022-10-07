Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after acquiring an additional 310,514 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,577,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,910,000 after acquiring an additional 663,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $247.00 to $244.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Signature Bank to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $157.59 on Friday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day moving average of $207.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.20. Signature Bank had a net margin of 43.86% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $686.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

