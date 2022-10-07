Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.8% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $170.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.55. Avery Dennison Co. has a fifty-two week low of $151.62 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

