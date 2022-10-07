Hartford Investment Management Co. Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 6.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $316.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $299.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $371.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $306.94.

Shares of NYSE ESS opened at $228.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.64 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.51. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.90%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

