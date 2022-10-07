Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $1.39 Million in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 492.4% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Camden Property Trust

In related news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

NYSE:CPT opened at $116.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $116.27 and a 52 week high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

