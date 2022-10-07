Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 583 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AES were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,481,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,823 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 837,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,687,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of AES during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of -43.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.95.

AES Dividend Announcement

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. AES’s payout ratio is -108.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $29.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

