Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 635 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in United Airlines by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, for a total transaction of $896,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,480,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.52. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.43). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The company had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.91) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

