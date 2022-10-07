Hartford Investment Management Co. Purchases 997 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 365.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Raymond James by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.1 %

Raymond James stock opened at $108.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.02. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $84.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.37.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on RJF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

