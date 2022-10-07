Hartford Investment Management Co. Raises Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after acquiring an additional 19,878 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 313,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of LNT opened at $51.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.24. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. Analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

