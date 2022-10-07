Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,096 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,111 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,954,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 37,802 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 217,212 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 153,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,166 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,997,952 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.42 and a one year high of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.98% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BBY. TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

