Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 176 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 6,367 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $92.61 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.18 and a 1 year high of $174.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.56.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insider Activity

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

