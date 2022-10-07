Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 204 Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 55,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 220.2% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 90.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,353,000. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock opened at $87.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.16.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WAB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

