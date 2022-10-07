Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 8,665 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,665 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,158,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,581,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,094,000 after buying an additional 463,542 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,913,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,172,769,000 after buying an additional 436,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,236,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,660,000 after buying an additional 318,212 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FMC opened at $111.97 on Friday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.01.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

