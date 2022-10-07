Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 18,756 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4,187.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 32,157 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 505,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after purchasing an additional 343,127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.66 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,528.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms recently commented on CINF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading

