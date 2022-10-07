Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE) Shares Down 0.8%

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:HLGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.47. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Hartford Longevity Economy ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16.

