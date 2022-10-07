Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,976,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,115,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,311,000 after buying an additional 2,451,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEAK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price objective on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK opened at $22.59 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

