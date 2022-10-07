Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $85.04

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $85.04 and last traded at $91.48, with a volume of 8293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HELE. TheStreet cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 16th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CL King dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.67.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Helen of Troy Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $159.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Helen of Troy by 47.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

About Helen of Troy

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.