Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.17.

HT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $8.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.30 million, a P/E ratio of -5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is -13.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 341,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 270,567 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

