HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $380.60

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 380.60 ($4.60) and traded as low as GBX 334 ($4.04). HgCapital Trust shares last traded at GBX 339 ($4.10), with a volume of 225,940 shares.

HgCapital Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 440.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 369.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 380.60. The company has a quick ratio of 274.70, a current ratio of 278.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70.

HgCapital Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.67%. HgCapital Trust’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

