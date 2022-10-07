Howard Financial Services LTD. Purchases 1,085 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,556 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Microsoft by 41.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $246.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.55 and its 200 day moving average is $269.35. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $232.73 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.80.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

