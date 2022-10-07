Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.31.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

In other news, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, with a total value of $428,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Yablon bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,499.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David P. Yeager bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $14,862,489.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Hub Group by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBG opened at $71.99 on Friday. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day moving average is $73.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

