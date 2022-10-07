Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,987 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the period. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Argus raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HBAN opened at $13.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

