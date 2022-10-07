IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Acquired by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 56.4% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.7% during the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $2,172,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 96,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,829,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 31.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $346.02 on Friday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $672.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $395.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The company had revenue of $860.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

