IDOX (LON:IDOX) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.04

IDOX plc (LON:IDOX – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 63.04 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.76). IDOX shares last traded at GBX 64.30 ($0.78), with a volume of 93,708 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on IDOX from GBX 78 ($0.94) to GBX 65 ($0.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

IDOX Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £290.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,430.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 63.04.

IDOX plc, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services for the management of local government and other organizations. The company operates in two segments, Public Sector Software and Engineering Information Management. It offers on-premise and cloud software solutions for the management of planning, building control, land charges and gazetteer managements, estates, street numbering, environmental health, trading standards, licensing, address management, and other geospatial information services.

