Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Trading Up 0.7%

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) shares were up 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.38. Approximately 18,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,860,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Immix Biopharma Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMX. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Immix Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 1.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immix Biopharma

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

