ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Shares Gap Up to $4.85

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.85, but opened at $5.29. ImmunoGen shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 42,911 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMGN. Barclays began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day moving average is $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 67.02% and a negative net margin of 179.64%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in ImmunoGen by 332.8% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 15,020,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,592,000 after purchasing an additional 11,549,815 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 69.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,707,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,638,822 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,652,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,432,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 7.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,741,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Rating)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Further Reading

