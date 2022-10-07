Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

IMO opened at $48.01 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The energy company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,591,000 after buying an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $119,458,000 after buying an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,025,000 after buying an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

