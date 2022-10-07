Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.40. 7,230,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 32,449,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 7.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 29, 2022, the company owned four medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 305,804 deadweight tons.

