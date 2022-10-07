Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT) Shares Down 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (NYSEARCA:BALT – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.92 and last traded at $25.93. Approximately 90,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 72,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.98.
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.88.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.