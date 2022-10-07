Insider Buying: CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Acquires 35,714 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($6,041.52).

CyanConnode Price Performance

CyanConnode stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £27.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.18. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.07.

About CyanConnode

CyanConnode Holdings plc engages in the design, development, and sale of Narrowband radio frequency (RF) mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications in the United Kingdom, India, Thailand, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers wireless communication technology for smart electricity, gas, and water metering; lighting control; and IoT.

