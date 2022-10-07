Insider Buying: CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) Insider Acquires 35,714 Shares of Stock

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN – Get Rating) insider John Cronin bought 35,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 14 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £4,999.96 ($6,041.52).
CyanConnode Price Performance
CyanConnode stock opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £27.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.18. CyanConnode Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 11 ($0.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 29.85 ($0.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 15.07.
About CyanConnode
