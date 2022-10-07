Insider Buying: Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Buys 30,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner bought 30,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $199,857.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,478,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,080.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 5th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $199,296.00.

On Friday, September 30th, Jay Farner bought 31,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,500.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $199,872.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Jay Farner bought 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $199,008.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Jay Farner bought 26,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $200,075.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Jay Farner acquired 26,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $199,906.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Jay Farner acquired 26,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $199,598.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jay Farner acquired 26,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Jay Farner acquired 25,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $199,250.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $6.99 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $18.13. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 14.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $8.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.25 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 173.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,289,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

