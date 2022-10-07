Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Sells 62,306 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) Director David Springer sold 62,306 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $195,017.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,350,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,878,022.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Springer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 26th, David Springer sold 62,370 shares of FTC Solar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $198,336.60.

FTC Solar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $2.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $298.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 3.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.15. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 42.67%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 520,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 869,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 530,455 shares during the last quarter. 25.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on FTC Solar to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

