Insider Selling: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) CEO Sells 18,899 Shares of Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.59. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $14.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.00.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The firm had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,065,000 after buying an additional 23,406 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 222,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,861,000 after purchasing an additional 445,302 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,456,000.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
