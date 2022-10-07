Insider Selling: O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Chairman Sells 200 Shares of Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.0 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $732.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $712.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $675.06. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $667.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $758.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,778,000. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,579,000 after buying an additional 536,388 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $348,144,000 after buying an additional 422,371 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

