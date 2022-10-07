Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.39, for a total transaction of $775,929.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,856,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $581.53, for a total transaction of $639,683.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $731.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $649.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $645.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.01 and a 52 week high of $754.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on REGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $718.00 to $790.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

