Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells 11,253 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 11,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $194,339.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,471.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, August 2nd, Elena Gomez sold 2,009 shares of Toast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $31,018.96.
Toast Price Performance
Shares of Toast stock opened at $17.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $69.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Toast
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Toast by 44.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Toast in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Toast Company Profile
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toast (TOST)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.