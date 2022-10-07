Insider Selling: Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) CRO Bill Cronin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total transaction of $204,505.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 116,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,563.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bill Cronin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 22nd, Bill Cronin sold 12,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $771,250.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Bill Cronin sold 17,500 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $874,825.00.

Xometry Stock Performance

NASDAQ XMTR opened at $61.00 on Friday. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.61 and a fifty-two week high of $64.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $95.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.90 million. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.95% and a negative net margin of 24.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CL King increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Xometry from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 89,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 334,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,342,000 after buying an additional 181,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 51,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xometry by 415.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 760,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,794,000 after buying an additional 612,731 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Stories

