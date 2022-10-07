Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Insight Select Income Fund (NYSEARCA:INSI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.14 and last traded at $15.14. 3,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 21,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.09.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

Insight Select Income Fund Company Profile

Insight Select Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cutwater Asset Management Corp. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in short-term and long-term debt securities. The fund invests in the securities rated within the highest four grades by Moody's or Standard & Poor's, obligations of the U.S.

