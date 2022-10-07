International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $655.71

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 655.71 ($7.92) and traded as high as GBX 660 ($7.97). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 660 ($7.97), with a volume of 28,308 shares traded.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a current ratio of 0.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The company has a market capitalization of £269.65 million and a PE ratio of -6.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 673.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 655.71.

International Biotechnology Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a GBX 15.70 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. International Biotechnology Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.31%.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

