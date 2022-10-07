International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 167.42 ($2.02).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IAG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 136 ($1.64) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. HSBC set a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.17) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

LON:IAG opened at GBX 99.66 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.77. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.18. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 90.47 ($1.09) and a 52-week high of GBX 184.25 ($2.23).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

