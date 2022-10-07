Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO) Trading Down 1%

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF (NYSEARCA:SATO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. Approximately 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 6,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATO. Fortem Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,626,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco Alerian Galaxy Crypto Economy ETF by 5,794.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

