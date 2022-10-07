Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PEZ – Get Rating) fell 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.83 and last traded at $61.87. 2,289 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 10,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.13.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.