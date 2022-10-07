Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ) Trading Down 1.5%

Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIZ – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.22 and last traded at $25.25. Approximately 76,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 36,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.37.
