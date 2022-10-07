Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 50,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.

