Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PIE – Get Rating) were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.91 and last traded at $16.93. Approximately 50,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 66,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.06.
Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (PIE)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.