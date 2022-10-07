Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI) Shares Down 0.5%

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PFI – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $40.14 and last traded at $40.23. Approximately 7,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 16,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.05.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.