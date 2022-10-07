Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PDP – Get Rating) were down 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.02 and last traded at $72.04. Approximately 35,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 83,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.50.
Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.25.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (PDP)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.